Seven Canadians in field for The Players Championship this week

Seven Canadians will tee it up this week at The Players Championship, one of the marquee events of the PGA Tour season.

Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin, Ben Silverman and Adam Svensson are in the field for The Players at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., featuring the iconic island green on No. 17.

Watch PGA Tour Live coverage throughout the week on TSN+, beginning Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT.

The $25 million purse is the largest for any non-cumulative event on the PGA Tour season with $4.5 million going to the winter. Forty-eight of the top 50-ranked players on Tour are included in the tournament’s 144-player field.

Conners is coming off his best finish of the season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, finishing solo third behind runner-up Collin Morikawa and winner Russell Henley. It was Conners’ second top-five finish of the season, having previously tied for fifth at The Sentry in Hawaii in January.

Taylor is the only Canadian to record a victory on Tour this season and has made the cut in all six of his events in 2025. In addition to winning the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, Taylor finished ninth at The Genesis Invitational in February and was 12th at The American Express a month earlier.

Pendrith and Hadwin have also each recorded top-10s in 2025, while Silverman, Hughes and Svensson are all looking for their first top-10 breakthrough this calendar year.

Scottie Scheffler is the two-time defending champion and is looking to join Jack Nicklaus as the only three-time Players champion.