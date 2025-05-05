CALEDON - Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Wyndham Clark and Max Homa were all added to the RBC Canadian Open field this afternoon.

They're joining Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, among others, at Canada's men's golf championship.

MacIntyre won his first-ever PGA Tour title at Hamilton Golf and Country Club last June. McIlroy is a two-time champion.

This year's edition of the Canadian Open will be held at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ont., June 5-8.

Several Canadians were also announced for the field in the only PGA Tour event north of the border, including Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont.

SiriusXM Concert Series, musical performances held on Friday and Saturday night of the golf tournament, has already been announced with Billy Talent and the Sam Roberts Band as the headliners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.