ANCASTER, Ont. — Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood have been added to the field at the RBC Canadian Open.

Lowry is ranked No. 12 on the PGA Tour following his win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 28.

Fleetwood was the runner-up at last year's Canadian Open, losing to Nick Taylor in a four-hole playoff.

Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the first Canadian to win the men's national championship since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954.

Hamilton Golf and Country Club is hosting the tournament for the seventh time this year.

Taylor won the event at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.