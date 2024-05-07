Six Canadians confirmed for next week's PGA Championship

Six Canadian golfers will be part of the field for the second major tournament of the season next week at the PGA Championship.

Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson and Nick Taylor are all set to compete at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky from May 16-19.

Other notable names that will be in attendance include 15-time Major champion and four-time PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods as well as Brooks Koepka, who will look to capture the event for the second straight year and the fourth time in his career.

Major champions in world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau will be there as well.

This year will mark the fourth time Valhalla has hosted the PGA Championship and the first since 2014 when McIlroy was the last golfer standing.

Corey Conners

World Ranking: 52

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., has played in 12 events this season, but is still searching for his first top-10 finish.

The 32-year-old finished 12th at last year's PGA Championship, his best finish at the event.

Adam Hadwin

World Ranking: 49

Moose Jaw's Adam Hadwin has four top-10 finishes in 2024 with his best result coming at The Genesis Invitational when he finished tied for fourth.

Hadwin, 36, finished 29th at the 2019 PGA Championship and 40th last season.

Mackenzie Hughes

World Ranking: 69

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., has made the cut in 10 off 11 events this season with his best result coming at the Valspar Championship in March when he finished tied for third.

Hughes' best finish at this Major was in 2020 when he finished in a tie for 58th. Hughes missed the cut at the 2023 PGA Championship.

Taylor Pendrith

World Ranking: 58

Taylor Pendrith is the hottest Canadian golfer on the PGA Tour at the moment after capturing his first career victory this past weekend at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas.

Overall, the 32-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., has made the cut in six of 12 events and has a total of three top-10 finishes.

Pendrith finished tied for 29th at last year's PGA Championship, his best result at the event.

Adam Svensson

World Ranking: 83

Adam Svensson, a 30-year-old native of Surrey, B.C., has played in 13 events this season, making the cut eight times and finishing in the top-10 once.

Svensson finished tied for 40th at the 2023 PGA Championship.

Nick Taylor

World Ranking: 26

Nick Taylor will be the highest ranked Canadian at this year's PGA Championship.

The 36-year-old from Winnipeg missed the cut last year with his best finish coming at the 2015 PGA Championship when he tied for 68th.

Taylor, the reigning Canadian Open champion, captured the WM Phoenix Open in February and has three top-10 finishes in 2024.