Rory McIlroy is returning to the RBC Canadian Open in 2025.

On Thursday, tournament officials confirmed the world's third-ranked golfer will be in the field when the event tees off on the North Course at TPC Toronto Osprey Valley in June.

McIlroy has won the tournament twice, first in 2019 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club and then, following a two-year delay due to COVID-19, in 2022 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club. He finished tied for ninth and tied for fourth respectively in the past two years.

A third Canadian title would tie him with Tommy Armour, Sam Snead and Lee Trevino. Leo Diegel holds the tournament record with four wins.

“We’re thrilled that one of the best golfers in the world and a two-time champion of the RBC Canadian Open will be making his return,” said Mary DePaoli, RBC's executive vice-president and chief marketing officer, in a release. “Rory brings the opportunity for Canadian fans to see the highest caliber of talent right on our home soil.”

“We are very pleased to confirm that two-time RBC Canadian Open champion Rory McIlroy will be returning to Canada to compete this year at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Rory is among the top golfers in the world and Canadian golf fans have been extremely supportive of him during tournament week,” said Ryan Paul, the tournament director, in the same release.

In addition to McIlroy, the full contingent of Canadian professionals will also play for their national championship. That includes 2023 champion Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson and Ben Silverman.

The tournament has moved back a week this year, running June 4-8.