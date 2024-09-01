Canada's Taylor Pendrith finished his Tour Championship at 14-under for the tournament after shooting a final round 66 on Sunday.

Pendrith, 33, started the day with a bogey on the par-4 first, before rebounding with a birdie just two holes later. He would drop just one more shot for the remainder of the front, while adding two more birdies to get to 10-under before making the turn.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native caught fire on the back, carding three consecutive birdies on the 11th, 12th, and 13th to drop the Canadian down to 4-under on the day and 13-under for the tournament.

Pendrith would put two more red numbers down on the 15th and 17th holes, before bogeying his last hole of the tournament.

After shooting 66-69-70 across his first three rounds, Pendrith finished the Tour Championship in a tie for 14th -- 16 shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler -- and has almost certainly played his way into a captain’s pick for the Presidents Cup team teeing off from Royal Montreal later this month.

If selected by International team captain Mike Weir, it would be Pendrith’s second time at the Presidents Cup after he made his debut in 2022.

He would join Ben An, Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, and Adam Scott on the team, who all qualified through Official World Golf Ranking points at the end of last week’s BMW Championship.

Here is a hole-by-hole look at Pendrith's final round from East Lake.

Winner: Scottie Scheffler, -30

Pendrith's Tournament Score: -14, T14

Pendrith's Final Round Score: -5

Hole 1 (Par 4): Bogey (-8)

Hole 2 (Par 3): Par (-8)

Hole 3 (Par 4): Birdie (-9)

Hole 4 (Par 4): Bogey (-8)

Hole 5 (Par 4): Par (-8)

Hole 6 (Par 5): Birdie (-9)

Hole 7 (Par 4): Par (-9)

Hole 8 (Par 4): Birdie (-10)

Hole 9 (Par 3): Par (-10)

Hole 10 (Par 4): Par (-10)

Hole 11 (Par 3): Birdie (-11)

Hole 12 (Par 4): Birdie (-12)

Hole 13 (Par 4): Birdie (-13)

Hole 14 (Par 5): Par (-13)

Hole 15 (Par 3): Birdie (-14)

Hole 16 (Par 4): Par (-14)

Hole 17 (Par 4): Birdie (-15)

Hole 18 (Par 5): Bogey (-14)