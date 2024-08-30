Canada's Taylor Pendrith finished his second round with a 2-under 69 after a bumpy back nine, leaving him 8-under for the tournament.

Leader Scottie Scheffler was also strong on day two, leaving Pendrith with a long climb to get into contention for the title at the Tour Championship.

Pendrith opened his day with a bogey, but quickly built momentum in the following holes. He hit three birdies in a row on holes four through six, and added another on eight to go 3-under for the day.

It was a roller coaster on the back nine for the Richmond Hill, Ont., native though.

From holes 11 through 17, Pendrith recorded three birdies (holes 12, 14 and 17) against four bogeys (11, 13, 15 and 16). A par on 18 left him with a stable 8-under for the tournament.

Pendrith got off to a strong start at the tournament on Thursday, with a 5-under 66. He capped his round with an eagle on the 18th hole, and moved into a tie for 10th at 6-under.

He began the tournament at 1-under after he qualified for the tournament by finishing at No. 25 in the FedEx Cup Standings.

Scheffler holds a four-stroke tournament lead over Xander Schauffele after shooting a 65 in the opening round. The world No. 1 Scheffler began the tournament at 10-under.

Here is a hole-by-hole look at Pendrith's opening round:

Leader: Scottie Scheffler, -19



Pendrith's Score: -8, T9

Hole 1 (Par 4): Bogey (-5)

Hole 2 (Par 3): Par (-5)

Hole 3 (Par 4): Par (-5)

Hole 4 (Par 4): Birdie (-6)

Hole 5 (Par 4): Birdie (-7)

Hole 6 (Par 5): Birdie (-8)

Hole 7 (Par 4): Par (-8)

Hole 8 (Par 4): Birdie (-9)

Hole 9 (Par 3): Par (-9)

Hole 10 (Par 4): Par (-9)

Hole 11 (Par 3): Bogey (-8)

Hole 12 (Par 4): Birdie (-9)

Hole 13 (Par 4): Bogey (-8)

Hole 14 (Par 5): Birdie (-9)

Hole 15 (Par 3): Bogey (-8)

Hole 16 (Par 4): Bogey (-7)

Hole 17 (Par 4): Birdie (-8)

Hole 18 (Par 5): Par (-8)