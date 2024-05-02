Tiger Woods is headed to Pinehurst.

The United States Golf Association announced Wednesday that Woods had been granted a special exemption for June's U.S. Open.

The 48-year-old Woods, a three-time U.S. Open winner, will be making his first appearance at the tournament since 2020.

"The story of the U.S. Open could not be written without Tiger Woods,” USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said in a statement. “From his 15-stroke victory at Pebble Beach in 2000 to his inspiring win on a broken leg at Torrey Pines in 2008, this championship is simply better when Tiger is in the field, and his accomplishments in the game undoubtedly made this an easy decision for our special exemption committee."

A 15-time major winner, Woods's victories came in 2000, 2002 and 2008.

“The U.S. Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career,” Woods said in a statement. “I’m honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s U.S. Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game.”

Woods will be making his 23rd overall appearance at a U.S. Open and third at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

The first round of this year's edition is set for June 13.