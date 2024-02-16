Tournament host Tiger Woods was carted off the course after six holes and has withdrawn from the Genesis Invitational due to an illness, according to the PGA Tour.

Woods was 1-over thru six holes on Friday and 2-over for the tournament.

Woods experienced back spasms at the end of the first round, after shanking a shot on the 18th fairway.

“My back was spasming the last couple holes and it was locking up,” Woods said. “I came down and it didn’t move and I presented hosel first and shanked it

“As far as the physical ups and downs, that's just part of my body, that's part of what it is,” he said. “That's all right. I accept it and accept the challenges.”

Woods underwent ankle fusion surgery last April and was playing in his first competitive tournament in over 10 months. He had an up and down first round, sinking five birdies and six bogey's to enter the second round at 1-over.

“A lot of good and a lot of indifferent. It was one or the other," Woods said. “I don’t know how many pars I had — wasn't many (seven). I was either making birdies or bogeys and just never really got anything consistent going today.”

Woods opened the second round with a birdie and a pair of bogeys before withdrawing.