Tiger Woods is set to make his first official start in a PGA tournament for the first time in over 10 months as he tees off at the Genesis Invitational on Thursday afternoon.

Watch Tiger Woods' first round at Riviera Country Club LIVE at 12:25 p.m. ET/9:25 a.m. PT on TSN+. Coverage of the tournament starts at 10:15am ET/7:15am PT on TSN+

Woods, who has struggled with injuries since a car wreck in 2021, has not started an official PGA tournament since The Masters last April. The 48-year-old made the cut but was forced to pull out in the third round due to pain in his right foot and ankle. Subsequent fusion surgery to alleviate arthritis sidelined him for eight months.

"How the body feels from day to day and the grind of trying to practice and get ready for an event, just the overall just aging process of it all, that has been the trick of it and been the challenge of it," Woods said at a press conference on Wednesday. "Since then I've had my ankle fused, so that's different.

"[I'm still] trying to get used to the new feels of the body. That's always the challenge. And the challenges of trying to get tour-ready, that's what we've been trying to do the last couple weeks, trying be sure I'm physically fit and ready to play this event."

The 15-time major winner last played a competitive round of golf at the Hero World Challenge in December, where he completed 72 holes.

Woods was encouraged enough by his performance in the Bahamas that he believes he can play on tournament a month this season including the Players Championship in March and the season's four majors, the Masters in April, the PGA Championship in May, the U.S. Open in June, and The Open in July.

Woods will be paired with Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland for the first round at the Genesis.

His most recent top-10 finish on the PGA tour came at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.