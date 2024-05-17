LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tiger Woods will miss the cut at the PGA Championship after making two triple-bogeys over the first four holes of the second round Friday on the way to 6-over-par 77.

Woods finished the two rounds at Valhalla, the site of his 2000 title, at 7 over and left the course tied for 136th place. The top 70 and ties will move to the weekend. When Woods finished the second round, he was six shots behind the projected cut line.

This will be the fifth time Woods has missed the cut at the PGA, and the first since 2019. It will mark his 13th missed cut at a major since he turned pro in 1997.

