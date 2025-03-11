Tiger Woods's spell on the sidelines is now indefinite.

The 15-time major winner announced Tuesday that he underwent surgery for a ruptured Achilles.

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured," Woods wrote on social media. "This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon."

"The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery," Dr. Stucken said in a statement.

Woods, 49, says he is now focused on recovery.

"I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support," Woods wrote.

More to come.