Tiger Woods will not make the cut at the 152nd Open Championship after a second straight disappointing day at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

The 48-year-old, who has won 15 majors and three Open Championships in his career, shot a 6-over 77 in Friday's second round to sit at 14-over for the tournament.

The projected cut line was 4-over at the completion of his round, meaning Woods will miss the cut at a major tournament for the third time this year. Woods played all four rounds at The Masters in April, but didn't make the weekend at the PGA Championship in May or the U.S. Open last month.

During Friday's round, Woods doubled bogeyed the par 4 second hole before picking up additional bogeys on holes five, nine, 12, 14 and 17. His lone birdie came on the par 5 sixth hole.

Woods was going to be in tough to make the cut after shooting 8-over on Thursday in the opening round.

The native of Cypress, California said after the round that he won't play until the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas from Dec. 5-8 followed by the PNC Championship later in December.

Woods has missed the cut at his last three appearances at The Open Championship (2024, 2022 and 2019) after finishing tied for sixth in 2018. He last won the event in 2006 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.