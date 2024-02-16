After carding an opening-round 72 at the Genesis Invitational from the Riviera Country Club, Tiger Woods looks to go low and climb the leaderboard in round-two action.

In Woods' return to action for the first in over 10 months, sporting his new apparel company, 'Sun Day Red', the 48-year-old birdied the 498-yard par one opening hole.

Following his first bogey on the day and his first par shortly after, Woods got back to level par on hole four. Another birdie on hole 6 got him to 1-under as he would card a 34 (1-under) on the front 9.

On the back, Woods opened with a bogey before rebounding with a birdie on 11.

Bogeys on 15 and 18, a hole that saw an uncharacteristic shank from the native Californian, got him to his final score of 72 - tied for 49th place with names like Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.

“My back was spasming the last couple holes and it was locking up,” Woods said on the shot. “I came down and it didn’t move and I presented hosel first and shanked it.”

Woods' round-two tour around Riviera Country Club will again come alongside Thomas and Gary Woodland.

Woods' most recent top-10 finish on the PGA tour came at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, when he found himself in a six-way tie for ninth at 9-under.