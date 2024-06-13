Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods looks to win the U.S. Open for the fourth time in his career and first since 2008.

Here is a hole-by-hole look at his first round:

Woods' U.S. Open score: -1

Woods' first round score: -1

Current leader score: -2 (McAllister)

Hole 10 (Par 5): Birdie (-1 in Round 1, -1 in tournament)

Woods opened his tournament with a birdie on the Par-5 10th to grab an early share of the lead.

Hole 11 (Par 4): Par (-1 in Round 1, -1 in tournament)

Woods' approach found the green but he left his 64-foot birdie putt just short and was able to sink the par putt to remain at 1-under for the day.

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par (-1 in Round 1, -1 in tournament)

Woods looks to be in some trouble as his second shot on the Par 4 12th found the bunker but he was able to set up and drain a manageable par putt to remain at 1-under thru three holes.

