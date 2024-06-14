After firing a 4-over opening round on Thursday, Tiger Woods was unable to improve his standing in order to make the cut at the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. He played his first four holes at 1-under, but the 15-time major winner was unable to get anything going after that. Woods has now missed the cut at the last two major championships going back to last month's PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Tiger's U.S. Open finishes with a second round of 3-over 73, 7-over for the tournament.

The full U.S. Open Leaderboard can be seen here and you can watch coverage LIVE NOW on TSN3/5, TSN+, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Here is a hole-by-hole look at Woods' second round:

Woods' U.S. Open score: +7 (MC)

Woods' second round score: 3-over 73

Current leader score: Ludvig Aberg at -5

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 3 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 4 (Par 4): Birdie, +3

Hole 5 (Par 5): Bogey, +4

Hole 6 (Par 3): Par, +4

Hole 7 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 8 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 9 (Par 3): Bogey, +5

Hole 10 (Par 5): Par, +5

Hole 11 (Par 4): Par, +5

Hole 12 (Par 4): Bogey, +6

Hole 13 (Par 4): Par, +6

Hole 14 (Par 4): Par, +6

Hole 15 (Par 3): Par, +6

Hole 16 (Par 4): Bogey, +7

Hole 17 (Par 3): Par, +7

Hole 18 ( Par 4): Par, +7