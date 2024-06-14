Tiger Woods has work to do in the second round of the U.S. Open after firing a 4-over on Thursday. He is currently right around the projected cut line as he looks to get back into contention at Pinehurst No. 2.

The full U.S. Open Leaderboard can be seen here and you can watch coverage LIVE NOW on TSN3/5, TSN+, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Here is a hole-by-hole look at Woods' second round:

Woods' U.S. Open score: +4

Woods' second round score: E

Current leader score: -5 (Cantlay, Aberg)

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 3 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 4 (Par 4): Birdie, +3

Hole 5 (Par 5): Bogey, +4

Hole 6 (Par 3): Par, +4

Hole 7 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 8 (Par 4): Par, +4

Hole 9 (Par 3):

Hole 10 (Par 5):

Hole 11 (Par 4):

Hole 12 (Par 4):

Hole 13 (Par 4):

Hole 14 (Par 4):

Hole 15 (Par 3):

Hole 16 (Par 4):

Hole 17 (Par 3):

Hole 18 ( Par 4):