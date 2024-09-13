It's another back surgery for Tiger Woods.

The 48-year-old announced that he underwent microdecompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back in West Palm Beach, FL.

"The surgery went smoothly, and I'm hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season," Woods said in a statement. "I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf."

A 15-time major winner, Woods previously underwent back surgery in 2021.

More to come.