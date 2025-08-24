Tommy Fleetwood has ended his winless drought on the PGA Tour Sunday with a victory at the Tour Championship from Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club.

Fleetwood shot a final-round 2-under 68 to outlast Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley to win the Tour’s final playoff event by three strokes at 18-under for the week.

The Southport, England native has had a number of close calls to end the season, including a T2 finish at the Travelers Championship, a T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and and a T4 at last week’s BMW Championship.

Fleetwood, now finally a winner on the PGA Tour, had teed it up at 163 career events recording six runner-ups and 44 top-10 finishes before breaking through at the season-finale.

More to come.