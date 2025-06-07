Tracking Canadians at the RBC Canadian Open

Winnipeg's Nick Taylor remains in contention as the RBC Canadian Open enters moving day on Saturday form TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

Taylor birdied five holes on the front nine on his way to a 5-under-65 second round that has him tied for third heading into Saturday's play.

He previously won the event in 2023, ending a 69-year drought for Canadians at the RBC Canadian Open and enters play three shots off Cameron Champ, who leads the field at 12-under.

Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., followed his strong opening round with a 2-under-68 and is tied for 13th going into the third round while Hamilton's Mackenzie Hughes posted five birdies and only one bogey on Friday for a 4-under-66 and a tie for 18th after two rounds.

Toronto's Richard Lee also enters Saturday's action three shots off the lead after posting a 6-under 64 on Friday.

Track the rounds of Pendrith, Taylor, Hughes, and Lee below.

RBC Canadian Open - Featured Players