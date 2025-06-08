Tracking Canadians at the RBC Canadian Open

Mackenzie Hughes is just two shots back of co-leaders Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox (-14) as he enters the final round of the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday,

The Hamilton, Ont., native shot a 6-under-64 on Saturday and moved up 12 spots to put himself in contention entering the final round.

Adam Hadwin (Moose Jaw, Sask.), Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.), and Nick Taylor (Winnipeg) share in a nine-way tie for 16th at minus-10 after carding 65, 67, and 69, respectively.

Toronto's Richard Lee posted an even-par-70 on Saturday and is at 9-under for the tournament and tied for 25th.

Track the rounds of all the Canadians here:



RBC Canadian Open - Featured Players