Two-time Canadian Open champion Rory McIlroy is fighting to make the cut Friday, while Canadians Taylor Pendrith and Nick Taylor will be looking to get back to the top of the leaderboard.

McIlroy finished his opening round at 1-over on Thursday and sits four shots back of the projected cut line at 2-under.

Pendrith finished the morning session with the clubhouse lead on Thursday at 5-under, one shot ahead of 2023 tournament champion Taylor, but fell down the leaderboard as scores went low when the rain stopped at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in the afternoon.

The lead currently sits at 11-under at the RBC Canadian Open, held by Cameron Champ, who was 8-under on Thursday.

Track the rounds of McIlroy, Pendrith and Taylor below.