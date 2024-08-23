Canadians Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Adam Hadwin are all looking to advance to next week's season-ending Tour Championship as the FedEx Cup Playoffs rolls on with the BMW Championship from Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado.

The BMW Championship features a 50-player field, which will be cut down to the top-30 in the FedEx Cup standings following the tournament. That field will then compete at the Tour Championship with $25 million on the line for the first-place finisher.

The Canadians are also looking to catch the eye of Mike Weir, who is serving as the Team International captain for the upcoming Presidents Cup, running from Royal Montreal Golf Club at the end of September. The 12-player team will feature six automatic qualifiers via the Official World Golf Ranking standings after the completion of the BMW Championship and six captain picks, announced following the Tour Championship. The Presidents Cup sees golfers from the rest of the world, excluding Europe, take on a team from the United States.

Follow along as Conners, Pendrith and Hadwin hit the course for the second round of the BMW Championship. There are no cuts at this event following the first two rounds.

Current Leader: Adam Scott (8-under) - FULL LEADERBOARD

Corey Conners (Listowel, Ont.)

Total Score: 4-under

Round Score: E

Ranking: T4

FedEx Cup Ranking: 33rd (Will have chance to advance to Tour Championship with a solo 28th finish or better)

Official World Golf Ranking: 7th (Top six position following BMW Championship earns automatic spot in Presidents Cup)

Hole 1 (Par 5): 5

Hole 2 (Par 4): 5

Hole 3 (Par 4): 5

Hole 4 (Par 3): 3

Hole 5 (Par 4): 2

Hole 6 (Par 4): 5

Hole 7 (Par 3): 2

Hole 8 (Par 5):

Hole 9 (Par 4):

Hole 10 (Par 4):

Hole 11 (Par 3):

Hole 12 (Par 4):

Hole 13 (Par 4):

Hole 14 (Par 5):

Hole 15 (Par 4):

Hole 16 (Par 3):

Hole 17 (Par 5):

Hole 18 (Par 4):

Par 72:

Adam Hadwin (Moose Jaw, Sask.)

Total Score: 3-over

Round Score: 1-under

Ranking: T42

FedEx Cup Ranking: 42nd (Will have chance to advance to Tour Championship with a two-way tie for 18th or better)

Official World Golf Ranking: 12th (Top six position following BMW Championship earns automatic spot in Presidents Cup)

Hole 1 (Par 5): 5

Hole 2 (Par 4): 4

Hole 3 (Par 4): 4

Hole 4 (Par 3): 3

Hole 5 (Par 4): 4

Hole 6 (Par 4): 4

Hole 7 (Par 3): 3

Hole 8 (Par 5): 4

Hole 9 (Par 4):

Hole 10 (Par 4):

Hole 11 (Par 3):

Hole 12 (Par 4):

Hole 13 (Par 4):

Hole 14 (Par 5):

Hole 15 (Par 4):

Hole 16 (Par 3):

Hole 17 (Par 5):

Hole 18 (Par 4):

Par 72:

Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.)

Total Score: E

Round Score: 12:35 p.m. ET tee time

Ranking: T23

FedEx Cup Ranking: 27th

Official World Golf Ranking: 13th (Top six position following BMW Championship earns automatic spot in Presidents Cup)

Hole 1 (Par 5):

Hole 2 (Par 4):

Hole 3 (Par 4):

Hole 4 (Par 3):

Hole 5 (Par 4):

Hole 6 (Par 4):

Hole 7 (Par 3):

Hole 8 (Par 5):

Hole 9 (Par 4):

Hole 10 (Par 4):

Hole 11 (Par 3):

Hole 12 (Par 4):

Hole 13 (Par 4):

Hole 14 (Par 5):

Hole 15 (Par 4):

Hole 16 (Par 3):

Hole 17 (Par 5):

Hole 18 (Par 4):

Par 72: