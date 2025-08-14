The BMW Championship is underway as the fight begins to secure a spot in the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings in order to make next week's Tour Championship.

Canadians Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor and Corey Conners are all in the field, with Pendrith needing a strong showing to keep his season alive.

Pendrith enters the BMW Championship sitting 35th in the FedEx Cup standings and needs to rise at least five spots to keep his season alive. He jumped three spots with a T28 finish at the St. Jude Championsip last week, bouncing back after a T68 finish at the 3M Open in late July and a missed cut at The Open Championship one week earlier.

With the starting strokes format eliminated, reaching the top 30 has never been more important with the whole field entering the Tour Championship on level footing in the winner-take-all event. A whopping 2,000 points will be given to the winner of this week's tournament, enough to propel anyone into the top five, but the 280 points of a top-10 finish are also enough to rocket any player into the East Lake field.

Pendrith, who will be the first Canadian to tee off at 9:54am ET in the fourth pairing to start on Thursday, is looking to join Conners and Taylor in the top 30, with both appearing likely safe to make the Tour Championship. Taylor sits 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings after falling four spots last week. Conners is 16th after dropping three spots at the St. Jude.

