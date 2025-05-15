The second men's golf major of the season is underway with players now on course at the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in Charlotte, N.C. Five Canadians are in the field, all of whom are looking to win their first-ever major.

Corey Conners teed off early Thursday morning and was 1-under heading onto the penultimate hole of the front nine before carding a double bogey on the par-3 17th.

The Listowel, Ont. native three-putted on his way to putting a five down on the scorecard, missing a putt inside three feet to save bogey.

He would then bogey the first hole of the back nine, the par-4 first, rising to 2-over. A long string of pars kept his score the same for most of the closing stretch until the 33-year-old birdied the par-5 seventh to get to 1-over.

Another bogey one hole later would pull him back to 2-over, where he would eventually finish the first round with a par on the last. He is currently in a tie for 77th.

Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor, and Taylor Pendrith are on course now and looking to make up ground on leader Ryan Gerard.

Xander Schauffele (+1) is the current holder of the Wanamaker Trophy after winning his first career major championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky last year.

Watch coverage LIVE NOW on TSN4, TSN.ca and TSN App, with bonus coverage on the TSN+ Multiplex.

Track the scores of the Canadians in the field below, with the full leaderboard available here.

Leader: Ryan Gerard (-5)

Canadians at the 2025 PGA Championship Position Player Total Thru Round T27 Taylor Pendrith -1 7* -1 T75 Nick Taylor +1 9* +1 T93 Corey Conners +2 F* +2 T93 Adam Hadwin +2 11* +2 T143 Mackenzie Hughes +5 10 +5

*Back Nine start