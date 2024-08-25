Tracking the Canadians: BMW Championship Final Round

The final round of the BMW Championship is off and running from Castle Pines in Colorado. The event, which includes the top 50 players in FedEx Cup points, determines who gets into the season-ending Tour Championship next weekend. The top 30 players in the FedEx standings will advance to East Lake in Atlanta, where the winner will take home the FedEx Cup.

Sunday is a crucial round for Canadians Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith, who are aiming to catch the eye of Presidents Cup team captain Mike Weir as well as advance in the PGA Tour playoffs.

Here is a look at each Canadian in the field:

Adam Hadwin (Moose Jaw, Sask.)

Total Score: +4

Round Score: +1

Ranking: T45

FedEx Cup Ranking: 42nd (Will have chance to advance to Tour Championship with a two-way tie for 18th or better)

Official World Golf Ranking: 12th (Top six position following BMW Championship earns automatic spot in Presidents Cup)

Hole 1 (Par 5): 5

Hole 2 (Par 4): 5

Hole 3 (Par 4): 4

Hole 4 (Par 3): 4

Hole 5 (Par 4): 4

Hole 6 (Par 4): 5

Hole 7 (Par 3): 2

Hole 8 (Par 5): 4

Hole 9 (Par 4): 4

Front Nine (Par 36):

Hole 10 (Par 4):

Hole 11 (Par 3):

Hole 12 (Par 4):

Hole 13 (Par 4):

Hole 14 (Par 5):

Hole 15 (Par 4):

Hole 16 (Par 3):

Hole 17 (Par 5):

Hole 18 (Par 4):

Total (Par 72):

Corey Conners (Listowel, Ont.)

Total Score: 5-under

Round Score: -

Ranking: T9

FedEx Cup Ranking: 33rd (Will have chance to advance to Tour Championship with a solo 28th finish or better)

Official World Golf Ranking: 7th (Top six position following BMW Championship earns automatic spot in Presidents Cup)

Hole 1 (Par 5):

Hole 2 (Par 4):

Hole 3 (Par 4):

Hole 4 (Par 3):

Hole 5 (Par 4):

Hole 6 (Par 4):

Hole 7 (Par 3):

Hole 8 (Par 5):

Hole 9 (Par 4):

Front Nine (Par 36):

Hole 10 (Par 4):

Hole 11 (Par 3):

Hole 12 (Par 4):

Hole 13 (Par 4):

Hole 14 (Par 5):

Hole 15 (Par 4):

Hole 16 (Par 3):

Hole 17 (Par 5):

Hole 18 (Par 4):

Total (Par 72):

Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.)

Total Score: 6-under

Round Score: -

Ranking: T7

FedEx Cup Ranking: 27th

Official World Golf Ranking: 13th (Top six position following BMW Championship earns automatic spot in Presidents Cup)

Hole 1 (Par 5):

Hole 2 (Par 4):

Hole 3 (Par 4):

Hole 4 (Par 3):

Hole 5 (Par 4):

Hole 6 (Par 4):

Hole 7 (Par 3):

Hole 8 (Par 5):

Hole 9 (Par 4):

Front Nine (Par 36):

Hole 10 (Par 4):

Hole 11 (Par 3):

Hole 12 (Par 4):

Hole 13 (Par 4):

Hole 14 (Par 5):

Hole 15 (Par 4):

Hole 16 (Par 3):

Hole 17 (Par 5):

Hole 18 (Par 4):

Total (Par 72):