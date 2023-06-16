Gregg Berhalter is back in the saddle with the United States Men's National Team and will lead them through the 2026 World Cup

The 49-year-old Berhalter was officially re-appointed manager on Friday. The move comes nearly six months after his previous contract expired following an investigation into a domestic violence allegation from the 1990s.

Originally appointed in December of 2018, Berhalter posted a 37-12-11 mark with the USMNT and led the team to victories in the 2020 Concacaf Nations League and the 2021 Gold Cup. Berhalter's side reached the Round of 16 at last fall's 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The investigation into a 1991 incident between Berhalter and his now wife concluded in the spring and found that Berhalter's actions, kicking her in the leg, “likely constituted the misdemeanor crime of assault on a female," but "there [was] no basis to conclude that employing Mr. Berhalter would create legal risks for an organization."

In a statement, Berhalter said "there were zero excuses for my actions" that night.

U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said the decision to reappoint Berhalter came after an exhaustive worldwide search.

“When I started this search, my focus was on finding someone with the right vision to take this program to new heights in 2026,” Crocker said in a statement. “Gregg has that vision, as well as the experience and growth mindset on and off the field to move this team forward. Appointing the right head coach for a National Team is a crucial decision that reflects U.S. Soccer’s identity and lays the foundation to grow soccer across the country for years to come. I am confident that Gregg is the right person for the job and looking forward to working in partnership with him.”

A native of Englewood, NJ, Berhalter had a nearly 20-year pro career that included stints with Crystal Palace, 1860 Munich and the LA Galaxy. A defender, Berhalter was capped 44 times by the USMNT.

Prior to being hired to coach the USMNT, Berhalter spent four seasons as manager of the Columbus Crew.