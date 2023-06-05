How to watch and stream the RBC Canadian Open on TSN, TSN+

The RBC Canadian Open has arrived for another year.

The only PGA Tour event to take place north of the border has been played every year since 1904, only missing events during the First World War, the Second World War, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's the third oldest continuously running tournament on the PGA Tour, behind The Open Championship and the U.S. Open.

This year's tournament runs from June 8-11 at the Oakdale Country Club in Toronto. The action stars Thursday at 7am ET/4am PT on TSN+ with linear coverage beginning at 3pm ET/12pm PT on TSN 1/4.

Here some other information you need to know for this year's Canadian Open

Where does the RBC Canadian Open take place?

For the first time in history, Oakdale Country Club in Toronto will host the RBC Canadian Open.

The course was designed by Canadian golf designer Stanley Thompson and Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Robbie Robinson.

It has a Par of 70 and is 7,079 yards in length.

It will also host the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

How can I watch and stream the RBC Canadian Open?

TSN+ Schedule

Linear Schedule

Thursday, June 8 - First Round

Multiple digital streams beginning at 7am ET on TSN+

Linear coverage begins at 3pm ET on TSN 1/4

Friday, June 9 - Second Round

Multiple digital streams beginning at 7am ET on TSN+

Linear coverage begins at 3pm ET on TSN 3/4

Saturday, June 10 - Third Round

Multiple digital streams beginning at 9:15am ET on TSN+

Linear coverage begins at 5:30pm ET on TSN 4/5 and CTV2

Sunday, June 11 - Fourth Round

Multiple digital streams beginning at 8:15am ET on TSN+

Linear coverage begins at 2:30pm ET on TSN 1/4 and CTV2

Which Canadians will be competing at this year's Canadian Open?

A total of 21 Canadians will compete at this year's Canadian Open, including seven PGA Tour players and 12 exemptions.

PGA Tour Players

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont. (World No. 29)

Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C. (No. 65)

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., (No. 67)

Nick Taylor of Abbottsford, B.C. (No. 69)

Adam Hadwin of Abbottsford, B.C. (No. 75)

Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont. (No. 115)

Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont. (No. 444)

Exemptions

Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove, Ont.

Johnny Travale of Stoney Creek, Ont.,

Myles Creighton of Digby, N.S.

Stuart Macdonald of Vancouver, B.C.

David Hearn of Brantford, Ont.

Roger Sloan of Calgary, Alta.

Wil Bateman of Edmonton, Alta.

Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont.

Aaron Cockerill of Winnipeg, Man.

Taylor Durham of North Vancouver, B.C.

Daniel Kim of Toronto, Ont.

Sebastian Szirmak of Toronto, Ont.

Étienne Papineau of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.

Drew Nesbitt of Toronto, Ont.

Who is the defending champion at the RBC Canadian Open?

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, the third ranked golfer in the world, is the two-time defending champion at the RBC Canadian Open.

The 34-year-old won the 2019 RBC Canadian Open at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club and the defended his title last year at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

Nobody has won the Canadian Open three years in a row.

American Leo Diegel has won the most Canadian Open titles with four (1924, 1925, 1928 and 1929). Tommy Armour, Sam Snead and Lee Trevino, all American, won the Canadian Open three times during their careers.

When was the last time a Canadian won the Canadian Open?

The last time a golfer from Canada won the Canadian Open was in 1954 when Pat Fletcher accomplished the feat.

Canadians how won the event just eight times in its long history including George Cumming in 1905, Charlie Murray in 1906 and 1911, Albert Murray in 1908 and 1913 and Karl Keffer in 1909 and 1914.

Who are some of the notable names at this year's RBC Canadian Open?

Rory McIlroy (No. 3)

Matt Fitzpatrick (No. 8)

Sam Burns (No. 14)

Tyrrell Hatton (No. 16)

Cameron Young (No. 17)

Tommy Fleetwood (No. 23)

Shane Lowry (No. 26)

Justin Rose (No. 28)

Michal Block (No. 582)

What are the odds for the RBC Canadian Open?

Odds powered by FanDuel.

Rory McIlroy +470

​Tyrrell Hatton +1000

Matt Fitzpatrick +1200

Cameron Young +1500

Sam Burns +1600

Corey Conners +1800

Justin Rose +1800

Shane Lowry +1800

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Adam Hadwin +4000

Adam Svensson +5000

Nick Taylor +75000

Taylor Pendrith +8000

Mackenzie Hughes +8500