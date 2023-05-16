The Canadian Hockey League playoffs are in full swing with a pair of games Tuesday on TSN.

The Quebec Remparts take on the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League final, while the Western Hockey League final features a matchup between the Winnipeg Ice and Seattle Thunderbirds.

Both best-of-seven series are tied 1-1.

Watch and stream Quebec Remparts vs. Halifax Mooseheads on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, followed by Winnipeg Ice vs. Seattle Thunderbirds at 10p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Alexandre Doucet scored twice and added two assists as the visiting Mooseheads evened the series with a 6-3 win over the Remparts on Saturday.

The Remparts opened the series against Halifax with a 5-1 win last Friday.

Brad Lambert scored twice, and Dylan Guenther added three assists to help the Thunderbirds knot the WHL final with a 4-2 win over Winnipeg on Saturday.

The Ice edged Seattle 3-2 in Friday’s Game 1.

The Peterborough Petes lead the London Knights 2-1 in the OHL final, with Game 4 scheduled for Wednesday in Peterborough.

The winner of each series will advance to the Memorial Cup along with the host Kamloops Blazers.

TSN is home of the Canadian Hockey League, featuring games from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL.

Full broadcast schedule here.