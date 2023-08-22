How to watch: TOUR Championship at East Lake on TSN, TSN+

The 2022-23 PGA TOUR season comes to a close this week at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

This tournament will feature a staggered start based on performance in the FedEx Cup lead up, all the way back to St. Jude at the beginning of August.

Beginning the tournament in the lead will be Scottie Scheffler, who opens ten strokes under par. He is followed by Viktor Hovland at 8-under, Rory McIlroy at 7-under and Masters winner Jon Rahm at 6-under.

The 30-player field will each have strokes awarded until the final five qualifiers, who will begin at even par.

You can stream the entire FedEx Cup LIVE on TSN+, and watch the conclusion LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App on August 27 starting at 1:30p.m. ET.

You can watch multiple feeds at once with TSN+, including multiple featured groups, featured holes or the main feed.

How to watch the FedEx Cup TOUR Championship from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta

Thursday

The action starts at 11:30a.m. ET / 8:30a.m. PT on Thursday with the main feed, and the featured group and featured holes streams will follow, all on TSN+, starting at 1p.m. ET / 11a.m. PT for featured groups and Noon ET / 9a.m. PT for the featured holes.

All coverage will run until 6p.m. ET / 3p.m. PT, when tournament action for the day concludes. Canadians Nick Taylor and Corey Conners will tee off just after noon on Thursday.

Friday

Friday's main feed stream kicks off at 11:30a.m. ET / 8:30a.m. PT, and will run until 6p.m. ET / 3p.m. PT.

Three separate featured groups stream will begin at 1p.m. ET / 10a.m. PT, and there are featured holes streams kicking off at Noon ET / 9a.m. PT as well as 1p.m. ET / 10a.m. PT.

All coverage will end at 6p.m. ET / 3p.m. PT, and all of the action can be viewed on TSN+.

Saturday

On Saturday, coverage of the tournament will open streaming on TSN+ at 12:30p.m. ET / 9:30a.m. PT, with featured two featured groups streams. An additional two featured groups stream will begin at 1p.m. ET / 10p.m. PT.

Four featured holes streams will open at 1p.m. ET / 10a.m. PT and will run until coverage for the day ends at 7p.m. ET / 4p.m. PT.

Additional coverage will be available on TSN3 beginning at 3p.m. ET / Noon PT, and will run until 7p.m. ET / 4p.m. PT.

Sunday

Coverage begins early on Sunday morning for the final round of the tournament, and the main feed stream will be available on TSN+ starting at 9:15a.m. ET / 6:15a.m. PT.

Marquee group coverage will also be available on Sunday, from 10:15a.m. ET / 7:15p.m. PT until Noon ET / 9a.m. PT.

Featured groups streams are available from 10a.m. ET / 7a.m. PT, as well as additional streams starting at Noon ET / 9a.m. PT, all on TSN+.

Coverage will be featured on TSN1 beginning at 1:30p.m. ET / 10:30a.m. PT, and all coverage will conclude at 6p.m. ET / 3p.m. PT.

Where can you watch the FedEx Cup TOUR Championship from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta

You can stream the entire FedEx Cup LIVE on TSN+, beginning at 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT daily, and watch the conclusion LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App on August 27 starting at 1:30pm ET.

Coverage moves to linear on the third and fourth days, with Saturday's action moving to TSN3 beginning at 3pm ET / Noon PT, and Sunday moving to TSN1 beginning at 1:30p.m. ET / 10:30a.m. PT.