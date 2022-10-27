6h ago
Ice Chips: Coyotes D Chychrun suffers setback, out week-to-week
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Arizona Coyotes
Defenceman Jakob Chychrun has suffered a setback while recovering from his wrist injury and is considered week-to-week, according to general manager Bill Armstrong.
Chychrun, 24, has not played since March 12 after suffering a season-ending ankle injury and had wrist surgery in the off-season that has kept him out of the lineup in 2022-23.
The 6-foot-2 defenceman has been in trade discussions over the last two seasons, but head coach Andre Tourigny told Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch on Saturday that he still is a few weeks away from returning and has pain when he does battle drills.
Drafted 16th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Coyotes, Chychrun has 53 goals and 142 points in 337 career games and had seven goals and 21 points in 47 games last season in Arizona.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers and forward Sean Couturier have decided to halt his return to the ice, according to head coach John Tortorella.
Couturier, 29, has been suffering from a back injury that had him listed as being out week-to-week since training camp. The 6-foot-3 centre had been skating since the beginning of October and recently told reporters that his back was feeling good.
However, Tortorella told reporters on Thursday that Couturier is not ready to be skating right now.
The product of Phoenix, Ariz. only appeared in 29 games with the Flyers last season due to the same injury and recorded six goals and 17 points.
The Flyers have downgraded forward Cam Atkinson from day-to-day to out indefinitely on Thursday, according to Tortorella.
Atkinson, 33, has not played this season due to an upper-body injury but had been skating with the team prior to this setback.
The 5-foot-8 forward had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
The Flyers have activated forward Owen Tippett and defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen from injured reserve and placed forward James van Riemsdyk on injured reserve on Thursday.
Ristolainen, 27, sustained a lower-body injury during training camp which has sidelined him for the first six games of the 2022-23 season.
The 6-foot-4 defenceman had two goals and 16 points in 66 games last season.
Tippett, 23, appeared in the Flyers season opening 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 13 but missed the next five games due to an upper-body injury.
van Riemsdyk, 33, took a puck off his hand during Sunday's 3-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks and will have finger surgery on Friday.
The 6-foot-3 forward is expected to miss a month with the injury.
van Riemsdyk has two goals and five points in six games this season.
Ottawa Senators
Goaltender Cam Talbot participated in the Senators' morning skate on Thursday, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.
Talbot, 35, sustained an upper-body injury prior to the start of the regular season and head coach D.J. Smith said that Talbot is still a few weeks away on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4 Caledonia, Ont. native was acquired by the Senators from the Minnesota Wild in the offseason and had a 32-12-4 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average last season.
Anton Forsberg is expected to be in net on Thursday when the Senators take on the Minnesota Wild.
Forsberg, 29, missed Monday's 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars with an undisclosed injury and has a 3-2-0 record this season with a .904 save percentage and 2.82 goals-against average this season.
The Senators used these lines during Thursday's morning skate:
Tkachuk - Stutzle - Batherson
DeBrincat - Brassard - Giroux
Motte - Pinto - Joseph
Kelly - Kastelic - Watson
X - Gambrell - X
Chabot - Zub
Sanderson - Hamonic
Brannstrom - Zaitsev
Holden
Forsberg in starters end
Montreal Canadiens
Forwards Joel Armia, Michael Pezzetta, and Juraj Slafkovsky participated in Canadiens practice with full contact while defenceman Joel Edmundson participated no-contact jersey.
The Canadiens used these lines during Thursday's practice:
Caufield - Suzuki - Hoffman
Monahan - Dach - Drouin
Anderson - Dvorak - Gallagher
Pitilick - Evans - Dadonov
Guhle - Savard
Harris - Kovacevic
Xhekaj - Wideman
Montembeault
Allen
Extras: Armia, Pezzetta, Slafkovsky, Edmundson
Calgary Flames
The Flames used these lines during Thursday's practice, according to TSN's Salim Valji:
Huberdeau - Lindholm - Toffoli
Dube - Kadri - Mangiapane
Coleman - Backlund - Lewis
Lucic - Rooney - Ritchie
Weegar - Tanev
Hanifin - Andersson
Zadorov - Stone
Mackey
Markstrom
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks have placed forward Tyler Johnson on injured reserve with a right ankle injury on Thursday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times.
The 5-foot-8 centre got tangled up with Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov in the third period of Tuesday's 4-2 victory where he left the game and did not return.
Johnson, 32, appeared to escape series injury and is expected to be out "short-term", according to head coach Luke Richardson.
The Spokane, Wash. native is in his second season with the Blackhawks and has two goals and six points in six games this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Defencemen Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju are considered week-to-week, according to team reporter Jourdon LaBarber.
Samuelsson, 22, suffered a lower-body injury during the Sabres' 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks after getting tangled up with Canucks forward Curtis Lazar.
The 6-foot-4 defenceman signed a seven-year, $30 million extension with the Sabres on Oct. 12 and has appeared in five games this season without recording a point.
Jokiharju, 23, took a puck to the face during the team's 6-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Oct. 20.
The 6-foot defenceman has an assist in four games this season.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings have recalled forward Matt Luff from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday.
Luff, 25, was acquired by the Red Wings during the offseason when he signed a one-year, two way contract with the club.
The 6-foot-2 winger had previously spent time with the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators organization.
Luff has three goals and seven points in five games with the Griffins this season.
Luff will replace Oskar Sundqvist in the line up, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Sundqvist, 28, has a goal and four assists in six games this season.
Florida Panthers
Forward Eric Staal will make his Panthers debut on Thursday when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers, according to head coach Paul Maurice.
Staal, 37, signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Panthers on Oct. 21 after going through the preseason on a professional try-out contract.
The Thunder Bay, Ont. native did not play in the NHL last season and captained Team Canada at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
The 6-foot-4 forward has 441 goals and 1,034 points in 1,293 career NHL games split between the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, and Montreal Canadiens.
Dallas Stars
Defenceman Miro Heiskanen will miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury, according to head coach Pete DeBoer.
Heiskanen, 23, is considered to be day-to-day and has two goals and three points in six games this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo has been taking part in practice this week and will likely make a start with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters this weekend before joining the Blue Jackets on their trip to Finland, according to team reporter Jeff Svoboda.
Korpisalo, 28, missed the team's last 18 games of the 2021-22 season and first eight games this season after have hip surgery in March.
The 6-foot-3 goaltender had a 7-11-0 record last season with a .877 save percentage and 4.15 goals-against average.
Defenceman Jake Bean did not practice on Thursday due to illness, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Bean, 24, has a goal and four points in eight games this season.