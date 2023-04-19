Ice Chips: Oilers F Janmark not on ice for morning skate
Edmonton Oilers
Forward Mattias Janmark was not on the ice for morning skate as the Edmonton Oilers prepare for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.
Devin Shore took reps in place of Janmark.
Janmark registered an assist and logged just under 15 minutes of icetime as the Oilers fell 4-3 in overtime in Game 1 on Monday.
The Stockholm, Sweden, native tallied 10 goals and 15 assists in 66 games during the regular season.
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron will be sidelined for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Florida Panthers after also missing the series opener due to an illness, head coach Jim Montgomery said.
Bergeron skated on his own Wednesday morning, but did not participate in the team skate, with reports indicating he is dealing with an injury.
Montgomery had said Tuesday that Bergeron was "feeling better" and was questionable to play.
The Bruins defeated the Panthers 3-1 in Game 1.
Bergeron had 27 goals and 31 assists in 78 games this season.
Carolina Hurricanes
Antti Raanta is expected to start tonight in Game 2 for the Carolina Hurricanes against the New York Islanders, following his start in a 2-1 win on Monday.
Raanta made 25 saves in the opener.
The Rauma, Finland, native went 19-3-3 this season with a 2.23 goals against-average and .910 save percentage as the Hurricanes finished atop the Metropolitan Division.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Rookie winger Matthew Knies skated Wednesday wearing a white jersey at Toronto Maple Leafs practice, signaling his playoff debut could come in Game 2 Thursday.
Forward Michael Bunting, who is facing a potential suspension for his hit on Erik Cernak in Toronto's Game 1 loss, was wearing grey, usually reserved for scratches.
The team appears set to shuffle their lines with Bunting out, with Alex Kerfoot in top-six blue and skating on a line with John Tavares and William Nylander. Ryan O'Reilly meanwhile was sporting bottom-six white for Wednesday's session, centreing a line with a Knies and Noel Acciari.
Knies signed with the Maple Leafs earlier this month after completing his second season at the University of Minnesota. He had one assist in three regular season games with Toronto.
Selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Knies had 21 goals and 42 points in 40 games with Minnesota this season.
Bunting, 27, is scheduled to have a hearing later on Wednesday after receiving a match penalty for a hit to the head in the Maple Leafs' 7-3 loss to open the series. He had 23 goals and 49 points in 82 games during the regular season.
Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett will draw into the lineup for Game 2 against the Boston Bruins tonight.
Bennett, 26, last played on March 20 due to an injury and had 16 goals and 24 assists in 63 games this season.
Alex Lyon will make his second consecutive start in the series - and second playoff appearance overall - for the Panthers.
The Baudette, Minn., native made 15 starts and went 9-4-2 with a 2.89 goals-against average and .914 save percentage during the regular season.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward Tanner Jeannot practiced in a regular-coloured jersey for the Tampa Lightning on Wednesday after being ruled out of Game 1 due to a leg injury suffered on April 6.
The Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 on Tuesday.
There was no sign of defencemen Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak and forward Mikey Eysimmont on the ice this morning after all three left last night's contest with injuries.
Defenceman Ian Cole also did not practice.
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer said forward Joe Pavelski is in concussion protocol and is feeling better, but did not provide an any further update on the forward who took a hard hit in Game 1 against the Minnesota Wild.
Minnesota won the opener 3-2 in double overtime with Game 2 set for tonight.