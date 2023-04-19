Edmonton Oilers

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Mattias Janmark was not on the ice for morning skate as the Edmonton Oilers prepare for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Janmark not on ice for full practice. I saw him limping after game one. He blocked this shot last game off inside of his right foot. Won’t be surprised it is related to that and he won’t play tonight. I’d expect EDM to go 11-7. pic.twitter.com/itg0U2Vk8w — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) April 19, 2023

Devin Shore took reps in place of Janmark.

Janmark registered an assist and logged just under 15 minutes of icetime as the Oilers fell 4-3 in overtime in Game 1 on Monday.

The Stockholm, Sweden, native tallied 10 goals and 15 assists in 66 games during the regular season.

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron will be sidelined for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Florida Panthers after also missing the series opener due to an illness, head coach Jim Montgomery said.

Montgomery: Patrice Bergeron is OUT for Game 2. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 19, 2023

Bergeron skated on his own Wednesday morning, but did not participate in the team skate, with reports indicating he is dealing with an injury.

Patrice Bergeron is not sick. Absence is because of injury. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 19, 2023

Montgomery had said Tuesday that Bergeron was "feeling better" and was questionable to play.

The Bruins defeated the Panthers 3-1 in Game 1.

Bergeron had 27 goals and 31 assists in 78 games this season.

Carolina Hurricanes

Antti Raanta is expected to start tonight in Game 2 for the Carolina Hurricanes against the New York Islanders, following his start in a 2-1 win on Monday.

Everything looks the same for Hurricanes at their morning skate before Game 2 vs. Islanders tonight



Antti Raanta in the starter’s net again too — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 19, 2023

Raanta made 25 saves in the opener.

The Rauma, Finland, native went 19-3-3 this season with a 2.23 goals against-average and .910 save percentage as the Hurricanes finished atop the Metropolitan Division.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Rookie winger Matthew Knies skated Wednesday wearing a white jersey at Toronto Maple Leafs practice, signaling his playoff debut could come in Game 2 Thursday.

Matthew Knies in a regular sweater ahead of Leafs practice



Michael Bunting in grey scratches sweater @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/FARvf6CRZh — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 19, 2023

Forward Michael Bunting, who is facing a potential suspension for his hit on Erik Cernak in Toronto's Game 1 loss, was wearing grey, usually reserved for scratches.

The team appears set to shuffle their lines with Bunting out, with Alex Kerfoot in top-six blue and skating on a line with John Tavares and William Nylander. Ryan O'Reilly meanwhile was sporting bottom-six white for Wednesday's session, centreing a line with a Knies and Noel Acciari.

Lines at Leafs practice



Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - O’Reilly - Acciari

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty

Simmonds, Bunting



Brodie - McCabe

Rielly - Schenn

Giordano - Holl

Gustafsson - Liljegren

Timmins



Samsonov

Woll @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/aQ8saqTESo — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 19, 2023

Knies signed with the Maple Leafs earlier this month after completing his second season at the University of Minnesota. He had one assist in three regular season games with Toronto.

Selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Knies had 21 goals and 42 points in 40 games with Minnesota this season.

Bunting, 27, is scheduled to have a hearing later on Wednesday after receiving a match penalty for a hit to the head in the Maple Leafs' 7-3 loss to open the series. He had 23 goals and 49 points in 82 games during the regular season.

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett will draw into the lineup for Game 2 against the Boston Bruins tonight.

Sam Bennett in for the Panthers.



Alex Lyon in net. — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) April 19, 2023

Bennett, 26, last played on March 20 due to an injury and had 16 goals and 24 assists in 63 games this season.

Alex Lyon will make his second consecutive start in the series - and second playoff appearance overall - for the Panthers.

The Baudette, Minn., native made 15 starts and went 9-4-2 with a 2.89 goals-against average and .914 save percentage during the regular season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Tanner Jeannot practiced in a regular-coloured jersey for the Tampa Lightning on Wednesday after being ruled out of Game 1 due to a leg injury suffered on April 6.

#Bolts are set to begin practice here at Scotiabank Arena. Tanner Jeannot is on the ice again in a regular-colored jersey.



No sign of Erik Cernak, Mikey Eyssimont, Victor Hedman or Ian Cole. — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) April 19, 2023

The Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 on Tuesday.

There was no sign of defencemen Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak and forward Mikey Eysimmont on the ice this morning after all three left last night's contest with injuries.

Defenceman Ian Cole also did not practice.

Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer said forward Joe Pavelski is in concussion protocol and is feeling better, but did not provide an any further update on the forward who took a hard hit in Game 1 against the Minnesota Wild.

Head Coach Pete DeBoer gives an update on Joe Pavelski: pic.twitter.com/06L7puuyLh — x - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 19, 2023

Minnesota won the opener 3-2 in double overtime with Game 2 set for tonight.