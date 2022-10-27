1h ago
Ice Chips: Flyers F Couturier (back) suffers setback
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers and forward Sean Couturier have decided to halt his return to the ice, according to head coach John Tortorella.
Couturier, 29, has been suffering from a back injury that had him listed as being out week-to-week since training camp. The 6-foot-3 centre had been skating since the beginning of October and recently told reporters that his back was feeling good.
However, Tortorella told reporters on Thursday that Couturier is not ready to be skating right now.
The product of Phoenix, Ariz. only appeared in 29 games with the Flyers last season due to the same injury and recorded six goals and 17 points.
Ottawa Senators
Goaltender Cam Talbot participated in the Senators' morning skate on Thursday, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.
Talbot, 35, sustained an upper-body injury prior to the start of the regular season and head coach D.J. Smith said that Talbot is still a few weeks away on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4 Caledonia, Ont. native was acquired by the Senators from the Minnesota Wild in the offseason and had a 32-12-4 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average last season.
Anton Forsberg is expected to be in net on Thursday when the Senators take on the Minnesota Wild.
Forsberg, 29, missed Monday's 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars with an undisclosed injury and has a 3-2-0 record this season with a .904 save percentage and 2.82 goals-against average this season.
The Senators used these lines during Thursday's morning skate:
Tkachuk - Stutzle - Batherson
DeBrincat - Brassard - Giroux
Motte - Pinto - Joseph
Kelly - Kastelic - Watson
X - Gambrell - X
Chabot - Zub
Sanderson - Hamonic
Brannstrom - Zaitsev
Holden
Forsberg in starters end
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks have placed forward Tyler Johnson on injured reserve with a right ankle injury on Thursday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times.
The 5-foot-8 centre got tangled up with Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov in the third period of Tuesday's 4-2 victory where he left the game and did not return.
Johnson, 32, is in his second season with the Blackhawks and has two goals and six points in six games this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Defencemen Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju are considered week-to-week, according to team reporter Jourdon LaBarber.
Samuelsson, 22, suffered a lower-body injury during the Sabres' 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks after getting tangled up with Canucks forward Curtis Lazar.
The 6-foot-4 defenceman signed a seven-year, $30 million extension with the Sabres on Oct. 12 and has appeared in five games this season without recording a point.
Jokiharju, 23, took a puck to the face during the team's 6-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Oct. 20.
The 6-foot defenceman has an assist in four games this season.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings have recalled forward Matt Luff from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday.
Luff, 25, was acquired by the Red Wings during the offseason when he signed a one-year, two way contract with the club.
The 6-foot-2 winger had previously spent time with the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators organization.
Luff has three goals and seven points in five games with the Griffins this season.