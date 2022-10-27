MJ on who should replace Bunting on top line, whether Canucks need major shake-up

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers and forward Sean Couturier have decided to halt his return to the ice, according to head coach John Tortorella.

John Tortorella said Sean Couturier has stopped skating, said he’s not ready to be skating right now. Couturier was skating and had said he felt good recovering from back reinjury. — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) October 27, 2022

Couturier, 29, has been suffering from a back injury that had him listed as being out week-to-week since training camp. The 6-foot-3 centre had been skating since the beginning of October and recently told reporters that his back was feeling good.

However, Tortorella told reporters on Thursday that Couturier is not ready to be skating right now.

The product of Phoenix, Ariz. only appeared in 29 games with the Flyers last season due to the same injury and recorded six goals and 17 points.

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Cam Talbot participated in the Senators' morning skate on Thursday, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.

Cam Talbot taking some shots at #Sens morning skate. On Wednesday, DJ Smith said the goalie is still a few weeks away. pic.twitter.com/oR4XiXQL81 — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 27, 2022

Talbot, 35, sustained an upper-body injury prior to the start of the regular season and head coach D.J. Smith said that Talbot is still a few weeks away on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 Caledonia, Ont. native was acquired by the Senators from the Minnesota Wild in the offseason and had a 32-12-4 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average last season.

Anton Forsberg is expected to be in net on Thursday when the Senators take on the Minnesota Wild.

Forsberg, 29, missed Monday's 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars with an undisclosed injury and has a 3-2-0 record this season with a .904 save percentage and 2.82 goals-against average this season.

The Senators used these lines during Thursday's morning skate:

Tkachuk - Stutzle - Batherson

DeBrincat - Brassard - Giroux

Motte - Pinto - Joseph

Kelly - Kastelic - Watson

X - Gambrell - X

Chabot - Zub

Sanderson - Hamonic

Brannstrom - Zaitsev

Holden

Forsberg in starters end

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have placed forward Tyler Johnson on injured reserve with a right ankle injury on Thursday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times.

Blackhawks place Tyler Johnson on IR with a right ankle injury. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) October 27, 2022

The 5-foot-8 centre got tangled up with Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov in the third period of Tuesday's 4-2 victory where he left the game and did not return.

Johnson, 32, is in his second season with the Blackhawks and has two goals and six points in six games this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Defencemen Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju are considered week-to-week, according to team reporter Jourdon LaBarber.

Some updates from Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams:



◼️Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) will miss a few weeks. He does not need surgery.



◼️Henri Jokiharju (upper body) had a better day today and is progressing. He is considered week to week. #LetsGoBuffalo — Jourdon LaBarber (@JourdonLaBarber) October 27, 2022

Samuelsson, 22, suffered a lower-body injury during the Sabres' 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks after getting tangled up with Canucks forward Curtis Lazar.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman signed a seven-year, $30 million extension with the Sabres on Oct. 12 and has appeared in five games this season without recording a point.

Jokiharju, 23, took a puck to the face during the team's 6-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Oct. 20.

The 6-foot defenceman has an assist in four games this season.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have recalled forward Matt Luff from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled right wing Matt Luff from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



📰 » https://t.co/czP0KJ9sb3 pic.twitter.com/sR03xTpKmr — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 27, 2022

Luff, 25, was acquired by the Red Wings during the offseason when he signed a one-year, two way contract with the club.

The 6-foot-2 winger had previously spent time with the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators organization.

Luff has three goals and seven points in five games with the Griffins this season.