Japan scored two goals in less than three minutes for a dramatic second half comeback to defeat Spain in their final match of group play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The win secures Japan's spot in the knockout stage for the second World Cup tournament consecutively for the first time in their nation's history.

Japan will face Croatia in the knockout stage, who secured their spot after coming to a scoreless draw with Belgium earlier on Thursday.

Despite the loss, Spain will also advance to the Round of 16 based on a better goal differential than Germany, who won their final match 4-2 against Costa Rica on Thursday.

Spain will play Group F winner Morocco in their knockout stage game after they defeated Canada 2-1 on Thursday.

Spain opened the scoring in the 11th minute when forward Alvaro Morata headed a Cesar Azpilicueta pass past Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda.

The goal was Morata's third goal of the tournament to lead Spain.

To start the second half, Japan forward Ritsu Doan entered the match and immediately scored in the 48th minute to draw even with Spain.

Less than three minutes later, Japan took the lead when midfielder Karu Mitoma appeared to rescue the ball from going out of bounds behind the net and sent it in front for Ao Tanaka to put it in the empty cage.

Dani Olmo had an opportunity to tie the game for Spain in the 90th minute when he was in along on Gonda but was not able to beat the Japanese goalkeeper.

The play went to VAR and was reviewed for several minutes before it was confirmed to be a good goal.

Spain dominated the possession battle, controlling the ball 74 per cent of the match. They also outshot Japan 12-6 with five on net but were unable to get more than one goal on Gonda.

Japan defender Ko Itakura will not play in the Round of 16 after being given his second yellow card of the tournament in the 39th minute.

Defenders Maya Yoshida and Shogo Taniguchi also received yellow cards during the match.