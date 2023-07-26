Midfielder Jessie Fleming will play her first game at the World Cup for Canada as they take on Ireland Wednesday.

Fleming, 25, replaces Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair in the team's starting XI.

“Whether she’s starting or finishing the game (Sinclair) can be the reason we win the game," Canada's coach Bev Priestman said after the lineup was announced. "It was a difficult decision, but it was the right decision across the 90 minutes.”

Joining Fleming in the starting lineup is Kailen Sheridan, Kadeisha Buchanan, Quinn, Julia Grosso, Jayde Riviere, Jordyn Huitema, Ashley Lawrence, Evelyne Viens, Vanessa Gilles, and Adriana Leon.

Fleming missed Canada's opening 0-0 draw with Nigeria on Thursday after being limited in practice throughout the week.

The star midfielder took part in all components of training - including sprints, team drills, stretching and kicking - before they closed practice to the media on Monday, according to TSN's Claire Hannah.

After the practice, Priestman told Hanna that Fleming was in a "good space".

The London, Ont., product plays for Chelsea and has 19 goals in 115 caps for Canada.

Sinclair will not be in the starting line up in a Women's World Cup match for the first time in her career. The 40-year-old failed to convert a penalty in Canada's draw with Nigeria and was later subbed off for veteran Sophie Schmidt.

Canada's captain is Canada's and the world's all-time leader for international goals for men's or women's soccer with 190 goals.