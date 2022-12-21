Jessie Fleming has been named Canada Soccer Player of the Year, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old London, Ont. native and Chelsea midfielder was also named the recipient of the award in 2021.

In 2022, Fleming helped lead the CanWNT to a second-place spot in the Concacaf W Championship and qualification to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and was a key component of Chelsea's double of an FA Women's Super League title and the 2022 FA Cup.

Fleming played for 1,420 minutes over 17 appearances for Canada in 2022, including five at the Concacaf W Championship in which she scored a tournament-high three goals.

In her third season at Chelsea after leaving UCLA, Fleming has made 13 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring twice.

First capped in 2013, Fleming has now made 111 appearances in a Canada shirt.

Fleming becomes the fifth player to claim the honour on more than one occasion after Christine Sinclair (14), Charmaine Hooper (four), Kadeisha Buchanan (three) and Geraldine Donnelly (two).

A men's Player of the Year will be announced on Thursday.