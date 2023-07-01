Forward Klim Kostin and the Detroit Red Wings have agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract, it was announced Saturday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $2 million.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed forward Klim Kostin to a two-year contract with an AAV of $2,000,000. pic.twitter.com/EAb7zhV56D — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 1, 2023

The 24-year-old was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Forward Kailer Yamamoto also headed to the Motor City in the deal, but the Red Wings bought him out on Friday.

Kostin had 11 goals and 10 assists in 57 games this season for the Oilers.

For his NHL career, the Penza, Russia native has 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points in 103 regular season games split between the Oilers and St. Louis Blues.

Kostin was selected No. 31 overall in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Blues.

The Red Wings also inked defenceman Gustav Lindstrom to a one-year deal with an AAV of $950,000 as well as forward Matt Luff to a one-year, two-way contract.