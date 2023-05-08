Milverton, ON – Thursday, May 4 , 2023 – Kyle Steckly is set to make four NASCAR Pinty’s Series starts with 22 Racing throughout the 2023 season.

The 18-year-old resident of Milverton, Ontario has an extensive resume behind the wheel, and with the experience of three NASCAR Pinty’s Series starts in 2022, Steckly is confident that together with his 22 Racing crew, he will be able to go out and race for wins.

Steckly will not only be competing on the oval tracks this summer, he will make his debut turning left and right at Toronto Indy and CTMP in the fall. Along with the two road course starts he will compete in the season opener at Sunset Speedway and the season finale at Delaware Speedway. He will continue to compete regularly at various track across Ontario, in his APC Pro Late Model.

Kyle is proud to represent APC Auto Parts Centres, Pennzoil, and numerous long time sponsors and supporters in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, as well as welcoming Dayco to the team this year.

“I’m very thankful to be surrounded by great people and companies. I am excited to represent them on track this year and show everyone what we can do in one of the most prestigious Series in Canada,” says Steckly.

In 2022, Steckly made a name for himself finishing fourth in his NASCAR Pinty’s Series debut in Saskatoon, running up front and battling with the top guns. Although Steckly recently made his official entrance into this distinguished Series as a driver, he is no stranger at the track, as he has been supporting his dad Scott Steckly, 4-time NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion, since he was very young.

“To be competing in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series is incredible, having been around the Series since I can remember I always dreamed of racing in it one day. I want nothing more than to go out and win a race in the #22 with 22 Racing. That’s our goal and I’m confident in our team and the APC/ Pennzoil Camaro,” states Steckly.

Kyle Steckly will be joining veteran in Alex Tagliani, and another young gun, Treyten Lapcevich, in the 22 Racing lineup this year.

Follow along with Kyle as he continues his journey in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series as he competes at

Sunset Speedway May 13th

Toronto Indy July 14th

CTMP September 3rd

Delaware Speedway September 24th