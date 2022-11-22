Must See: Messi nets his first of the 2022 World Cup

Argentina leads Saudi Arabia 1-0 after the first half in the first game of Group C action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina on a penalty kick in the 10th minute to give them an early 1-0 lead.

Messi had another glorious chance in the first minute of the match but was stopped by a brilliant save by Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Khalil Ibr Al-Owais.

Forward Lautaro Martinez thought he gave Argentina a 2-0 lead but the goal was eventually overturned through VAR on an offside.

Argentina was called offside seven times in the first half which negated three strong scoring chances.