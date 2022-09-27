Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach through 2026 World Cup

HARRISON, N,J. (AP) — Lionel Scaloni will remain as Argentina's national team coach through the 2026 World Cup.

Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, made the announcement after Tuesday night's 3-0 win over Jamaica in the Albiceleste's next-to-last tuneup match for this year's World Cup.

“We continue to bet on the comprehensive national team project,” Tapia said.

Scaloni, 44, replaced Jorge Sampaoli as coach after Argentina lost to France in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup. Argentina won last year’s Copa América for its first major title since the 1993 Copa América and is on a 35-game unbeaten streak since a loss to Brazil at the Copa América on July 2, 2019.

