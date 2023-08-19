LIVE TRACKER: Tracking Canadians in third-round action at BMW Championship

The third round of the 2023 BMW Championship is underway from Olympia Fields North Course in Illinois, with Corey Conners leading the list of Canadians.

With the FedExCup Playoff field narrowing 50 to 30 ahead of Next Week’s TOUR Championship, Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson still have work to do improve their rankings. Hadwin, who entered 37th in the standings, finished 2-over on Friday, while Svensson, who came in 39th, shot a 1-under on the second day of the tournament.

Track the second rounds of each of the Canadians below:

Corey Conners

Current score: 3-under

Tee time: 12:44 p.m. ET/9:44 a.m. PT

BMW Championship - Round 3 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 Score 5 4 4 4 4 3 3 3 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 3 5 5 Round Score

Adam Svensson

Current score: 1-under

Tee time: 11:22 a.m. ET/8:22 a.m. PT

BMW Championship - Round 3 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 Score 5 5 4 3 5 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 2 4 4 2 4 4 Round Score

Adam Hadwin

Current score: 2-over

Tee time: 10:22 a.m. ET/ 7:22 a.m. PT

BMW Championship - Round 3 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 Score 6 4 4 4 4 3 3 3 4 4 3 4 2 5 5 3 4 5 Round Score



Nick Taylor

Current score: 3-over

Tee time: 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT