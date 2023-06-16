Mackenzie Hughes will enter the third round of the U.S.Open as the top remaining Canadian in the field after firing a 3-over 73 in the second round on Friday. The Hamilton, Ont., native slid down the leaderboard after entering the day at 3-under but made the cut and will enter the weekend in a tie for 39th place.

“I actually feel like I didn’t play too badly. I didn’t make that many putts. I had some good looks. I just couldn’t capitalize when I was in tight for birdie,” said Hughes following his round. “At a U.S. Open, you never know what can happen on the weekends, so I look forward to putting two more good days together.”

Hughes trails leader Rickie Fowler (-10) by 10 strokes entering the weekend.

Adam Svensson shot an even-par 70 on Friday and will head into the third round at 1-over through 36 holes. The Surrey, B.C., native sunk four birdies in the round, none more important than on the par-5 8th hole, his second last of the round, which brought him up to one-over and safe of the projected cut line.

“It feels great. I’m happy with how the day went. It was a grind,” Svensson said following his round. “I was a little nervous on nine. I’ll think I’ll just relax, get in a workout and get ready for tomorrow.”

Adam Hadwin is the final Canadian to make it to the weekend after shooting a 2-over 72 on Friday. He will enter Saturday's third round in a tie for 51th place after just clearing the projected cut line of 2-over.

Canadian Open winner Nick Taylor was unable to build off the momentum from last week’s win and missed the cut following a 2-over 72 on Friday.

“It’s really frustrating. I felt like I played great a day and felt like I was going to get under par for the tournament,” said Taylor. “I had chances today and I wasn’t able to make any. I used all my luck last week.”

Corey Conners looked to be in good shape with three holes to go, as he sat at 1-under heading into the par-3 7th. However, the Listowel, Ont., native would bogey the 7th and double bogey both the 8th and 9th holes to miss the projected cut at 4-over for the tournament. Conners entered the day at even par after shooting 70 on Thursday.

Richmond Hill, Ont., native Taylor Pendrith will also miss the cut after shooting a 3-over 73 on Friday for a two-round total of 5-over.

Calgary’s Roger Sloan was 3-over on the day to finish at 5-over for the tournament