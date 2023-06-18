Mackenzie Hughes shot a 1-over 71 in the final round of the U.S. Open to finish the tournament as the top Canadian at 6-over.

Adam Hadwin (+11) and Adam Svensson (+12) were the only other Canadians to make the cut at Los Angeles Golf Club. Hadwin fired a 5-over 75 on Sunday to finish in 59th place, while Svensson was 4-over on the day and finished in a tie for 60th in his first U.S. Open appearance.

Canadian Open winner Nick Taylor struggled just one week after his historic win on home soil as he missed the cut at 4-over through 36 holes.

Corey Conners (+4), Taylor Pendrith (+5), and Roger Sloan (+5) also missed Friday's cut.