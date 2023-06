Canadian Mackenzie Hughes has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship following Thursday's opening round due to an illness.

The 32-year-old native of Hamilton, Ont., shot a 6-over 76 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut on Thursday.

Hughes is currently ranked 68th in the world and 35th on the FedEx Cup standings, winning the Sanderson Farms Championship in October.