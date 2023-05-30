Manchester City has signed Jamaica forward Bunny Shaw to a two-year extension, the club announced Tuesday.

Shaw, 26, is now signed through 2026.

"I'm delighted to continue my journey with this amazing group," Shaw said in a statement. "I think here at City is the perfect place for me. I just want to thank our fans for everything, all the love and support they have given me since I arrived. I'll just try my best to continue repaying them on the football pitch."

A native of Spanish Town, Jamaica, Shaw joined City in 2021 from Bordeaux.

The Tennessee product made 19 league appearances for City this season, scoring 18 times. City finished fourth in the Women's Super League this season.

Internationally, Shaw has scored 55 goals in 38 appearances for the Reggae Girlz and will be a member of Jamaica's entry at this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Jamaica is drawn in Group F alongside Brazil, France and Panama. Their first match is scheduled for July 23 in Sydney against Les Bleues.