Adriana Leon is leaving London for Manchester.

Manchester United announced the signing of the Canada winger on a two-year deal on Monday.

Leon, 29, had spent the past three-plus seasons at West Ham.

✍️ @LeonAdriana9 is a RED! ❤️



The #CANWNT forward joins us on a two-year deal 🇨🇦🔥#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) July 4, 2022

In 59 appearances with West Ham, the Mississauga, Ont. native scored 13 times.

Leon's stint with the Hammers came after several seasons in the National Women's Soccer League, having suited up for the Boston Breakers, Sky Blue FC and the Seattle Reign.

Internationally, Leon has been capped 78 times by Canada and was a member of the team that won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.