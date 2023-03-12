MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United held firm after Casemiro’s second red card in his last three Premier League games to secure a 0-0 draw with last-place Southampton on Sunday.

The Brazil midfielder was sent off in the 34th minute for a studs-up challenge on Carlos Alcaraz that initially earned him a yellow card. The referee changed it to a red after the VAR advised him to look at the incident again on the pitchside monitor.

Casemiro must now serve a four-match ban, given it was his second sending-off of the season. His other was at Crystal Palace on Feb. 4.

Southampton had the better of the chances in Casemiro’s absence, twice hitting the goal frame through James Ward-Prowse — off a trademark curling free kick — and Kyle Walker-Peters and seeing United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka clear the ball of the line.

At the other end, Bruno Fernandes had a long-range shot tipped onto the post by Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Third-place United moved two points clear of fourth-place Tottenham and has a game in hand.

Southampton stayed in last place, with the bottom nine in the league — up to 12th-place Crystal Palace — separated by just five points.

