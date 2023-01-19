Manchester United are set to sign Canada defender Jayde Riviere, the Manchester Evening News' Louise Wilkes reports.

The 21-year-old Riviere would become the second member of the CanWNT at the club with forward Adriana Leon having joined in July.

A native of Pickering, Ont., Riviere recently completed four years at Michigan and joined AFC Ann Arbor of the USL W League.

Internationally, Riviere has been capped 36 times by Canada and was a member of the squad that claimed a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

United currently sits second in the Women's Super League on 25 points, three back of leaders Chelsea, but with a game in hand.

Rivere would be the sixth member of the CanWNT to currently play in the WSL alongside Kadeisha Buchanan and Jessie Fleming, both of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur's Shelina Zadorsky and Sabrina D'Angelo, who recently signed with Arsenal.