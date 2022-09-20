Blues D Scandella to have hip surgery, will be re-evaluated in six months

St. Louis Blues defenceman Marco Scandella will undergo surgery on his right hip joint and will be re-evaluated in six months.

According to the Blues, Scandella injured his hip in August while preparing for the upcoming season.

Scandella registered three goals, 11 assists and a plus-17 rating in 70 games in 2021-22.

The 32-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens in February 2020.

The Montreal native has tallied 48 goals and 112 helpers in 699 career regular-season games over 12 seasons.

St. Louis went 49-22-11 to finished third in the Central Division last season. The Blues advanced to the second round of the playoffs where they were eliminated in six games by the Colorado Avalanche.

Scandella played in four playoff games for the Blues last season. but did not register any points.

The Blues are set to begin training camp on Thursday.



Blues news

The club recently signed centre Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year, $65 million contract extension.

Kyrou's deal comes just two months after the Blues signed forward Robert Thomas to an identical contract that has both players signed through the 2030-31 season.

Forward Brayden Schenn ($6.5 million average annual value), defencemen Justin Faulk ($6.5M), Torey Krug ($6.5M) and Colton Parayko ($6.5M), as well goaltender as Jordan Binnington ($6M) are also signed through at least the 2026-27 season.

While Kyrou and Thomas are both now locked up, the Blues still face the proposition of losing their two highest-paid forwards this season to unrestricted free agency next summer with captain Ryan O'Reilly and forward Vladimir Tarasenko set to play on expiring deals.