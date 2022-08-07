WINNIPEG — Assistant coach Barry Smith took charge of York United FC for its CPL game at Valour FC on Sunday after head coach Martin Nash tested positive for COVID.

York said Nash did not make the trip to Winnipeg and was isolating. The hope is he can rejoin York for training Tuesday.

York said players and other staff were being monitored and showed no symptoms.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2022